Mother abandons her three children and infant at home to go out drinking.

After their mother left them alone while she went to a bar, four youngsters were discovered alone in a house in Oklahoma City. The woman was very intoxicated when she got home and was caught by cops who were waiting for her at the house.

The incident was discovered after police in Oklahoma City received a report early Sunday morning and conducted a welfare check. According to WAGM-TV, officers arrived at the house at Southwest 33rd and Blackwelder to find four young children alone inside.

Pera Aguilar, the mother, had left her oldest kid, who was nine years old, to care for her younger siblings, who were eight and five years old, as well as a nine-month-old baby.

First responders spoke with the 9-year-old girl, who revealed that she fed the 9-month-old baby pizza because she didn’t know what else to feed her while their mother was out.

Investigators discovered the baby sleeping face down, according to the arrest report. “I fed the baby pizza… since she didn’t know what else to feed her,” the 9-year-old stated. ” The 9-year-old youngster told the police officers that his mother “does this all the time.”

“Apparently there was something going on at a neighborhood bar, and she wanted to go there, so she simply left the kids unsupervised at home,” stated Oklahoma City Police Department MSgt. Gary Knight.

“She was plainly not equipped to take care of three small children,” Knight said of the 9-year-old girl left in charge of the younger siblings.

Aguilar returned home after “drinking alcohol at the bar where she works,” only to discover cops waiting for her. She was brought into custody right away. Later, the mother revealed that she had previously “been in problems for abandoning her children.”

“It was determined that she had gone to a pub,” says the narrator “Knight remarked.

"She was driving, had gone to the pub, and had returned. She had been inebriated. She had an alcoholic odor to her. Her words were mumbled and slurred. She kept saying the same thing over and over." On Tuesday, a neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told News 4 that she knew the children had been left alone before. She believes Aguilar's sister called the cops to report the incident.

“There is no rule that specifies when a child is responsible enough to look after other children,” says the author “Knight remarked.

"There is no rule that specifies when a child is responsible enough to look after other children," says the author "Knight remarked.

"It's obviously a case-by-case situation. In this situation, it is this youngster.