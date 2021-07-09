Most students at a Merseyside high school can take the summer off until September, according to the school.

Parents of students at Greenbank High School in Southport have the option of sending their children to school or having them learn at home.

Due to bubbles being forced to isolate in compliance with official restrictions, only 284 students were in school this morning (Friday), out of a total of 828.

The spike in cases has led to “greater worry amongst children and parents,” according to an email issued to parents, especially when youngsters are forced to “isolate multiple times often soon after returning from a previous stint.”

The email continues, saying: “Every time we conduct a whole-school test, we notice a pattern of three or four positive cases, which leads to students isolating, which often outnumbers the number of students returning.

“Looking at our trend and current Sefton data, we don’t expect this to alter.

“To ensure a high level of education, we have chosen to transition all students, excluding Year 7 students who are in class bubbles, to remote learning beginning Monday, July 12, whether they are attending school or isolating from home.”

Parents who want to send their children to school have been asked if they can bring their own device to school so that they can learn remotely while they are there.

The email contains a link to an online form that allows parents to choose from the following options:

My child is not isolating himself, and he will attend school as usual. For the entire week, my child will be isolating (close touch or positive for covid) and using online learning. My child will be isolated for part of the week and will have access to online learning when she returns to school. My child is homeschooling for part of the week, and despite the fact that forms are mostly retained as bubbles, I plan to keep my child at home.

My child is not isolating, and despite the fact that I am aware that forms are mostly preserved as bubbles, I plan to keep them that way.