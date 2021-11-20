‘Most people,’ according to Donald Trump, are pleased with Kyle Rittenhouse’s decision.

After a jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges on Friday, former President Donald Trump remarked that “most people” are pleased with the outcome.

On Friday night, Trump talked with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and blasted the case against Rittenhouse, saying he believed it was “prosecutorial misconduct.”

A variety of charges had been leveled against Rittenhouse. First-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide were among the allegations. On all counts, he was found not guilty.

Trump told Ingraham, “I believe it was a wonderful decision.”

“I was taken aback that it had to go this far.” Someone should have put a stop to it sooner. And, to be honest, the lawsuit should never have been brought in the first place.

“In my perspective, that was prosecutorial misconduct, and there’s a lot of it going on in our country right now.” He described it as “disgraceful.”

“If you’re talking about innocence based on self-defense, this was the poster boy,” Trump continued.

“I believe he would have been dead if he had waited a quarter of a second when that gun was put at his head,” Trump remarked, referring to Gaige Grosskreutz, who pointed a gun at Rittenhouse and was shot by the kid.

“He was going to pull the trigger.” And, literally, he would have been dead in less than a second,” the former president stated. “There would have been no trial since the guy who pulled the trigger would not have been tried.” “I was overjoyed to see it.” “It made a lot of people happy – most people,” Trump remarked.

Trump went on to criticize the prosecution, stating that he was astonished that Rittenhouse had been charged.

“In order to win, the prosecutors did what they did because they were only seeking for a win, not for justice.” To a considerable part, it was most likely a political case. “I’ve seen a lot of political instances, but this was one of them,” Trump remarked.

He said that Rittenhouse should not have been prosecuted, saying, “They did a very lousy job and I think they delivered another major bad mark for prosecutors.”

“Based on every ounce of evidence, this is a young man who should not have been prosecuted.” This is a condensed version of the information.