Most Europeans will require passports to enter the United Kingdom because national ID cards are not valid.

From Friday, most Europeans will require a valid passport to enter the UK, since the government will no longer allow people traveling on national identity cards to do so.

Following a change announced a year ago, most people of the European Union, the European Economic Area, and Switzerland will no longer be able to enter the UK using their national identity cards, and will instead be subject to the same entry regulations as the rest of the world from October 1.

Those who are members of the UK’s EU Settlement Scheme or have equal privileges will be able to use ID cards to visit the UK until at least 2025, despite the change.

According to the Home Office, ID cards are among the most commonly abused documents seen by Border Force personnel, with EU, EEA, and Swiss ID cards accounting for over half of all fraudulent documents discovered at the border last year.

The Government claims that by no longer acknowledging national ID cards as legitimate travel documents, it can prevent organized criminal gangs and illegal migrants from using them to illegally enter the UK.

“The UK has a strong history of being open to the globe, and global Britain will continue in that tradition,” said Home Secretary Priti Patel.

“However, we must crack down on those who use fraudulent documents to enter our nation unlawfully.

“By stopping the use of unsecure ID cards, we are securing our border and fulfilling the people’s desire to reclaim control of our immigration system.

“This is part of our new immigration approach, which will be tough on those who try to game the system while being fair to those who follow the rules.”