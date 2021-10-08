Most Britons believe they are living in a ‘Groundhog Day’ existence and are unable to distinguish between days.

Millions of adults have days that are so similar that they have to inquire what day it is 63 percent of the time, with 51 percent claiming it’s because their days are so similar.

When performing something routine, a third of the 2,000 adults asked indicated they’ve felt like they’re on autopilot.

Meanwhile, two out of ten people admit to going through life without thinking about what they’re doing.

And, according to 81 percent of respondents, their days have become more repetitious over the last 18 months, with weekdays being the most cyclical.

However, 54% stated they would be willing to repeat the same day if it was their ideal day.

The components for a perfect day are excellent weather, being on vacation, and not having to work.

“It’s easy to feel stuck in the cycle of life, especially when the same activities need to be done every day,” a spokeswoman for Lottoland, which conducted the research in connection with its Cash4Life draw, said.

“However, it’s interesting to see how many individuals would be content to repeat the same 24 hours if it were their finest day – it appears that variety isn’t necessarily the spice of life!”

When it comes to having the ideal groundhog day, it appears that a little extra cash may make all the difference, with things like going on vacation and not having to work at the top of everyone’s wish list.”

According to a survey conducted by OnePoll, the top three activities that Brits do the same way every day are eating, showering, and dressing.

One out of every six persons eats the same breakfast every day, while another 68 percent claim they eat the same meals on a daily basis.

However, there are other features of the British routine that they prefer, such as feeling organized, avoiding change, and managing work routines.

And 48% said having a defined daily schedule was important to them, with the younger generation (18 to 24-year-olds) preferring it the most.

Half of those polled indicated they are afraid of change, with a third stating they are stuck in a rut and 21% admitting they are as well.