Most Americans are unaware of Biden’s Build Back Better Plan, according to a poll.

According to a new poll, most Americans are unaware of the details of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better initiative.

Among other things, the spending package focuses on lowering family spending expenditures, enhancing public education, and increasing Medicare coverage.

The CBS News/YouGov poll, which was conducted between October 6 and 8, indicated that 29 percent of 2,054 respondents don’t know what the plan comprises. About 33% indicated they had a basic understanding with some particular, while another 28% said they had a general sense but no specifics. Only 10% stated they are familiar with many of the details.

According to the study, 59 percent of respondents were aware of the plan’s cost and 58 percent were aware of higher taxes for the wealthy. Meanwhile, only 40% of people are aware of the plan’s components, which include reduced drug prescriptions and Medicare coverage for eye, dental, and hearing care.

People who had heard more about the Build Back Better’s family leave and Medicare expansion plans were also more inclined to endorse it than those who had only heard about the spending costs.

When asked how the bill will effect them, 36% of respondents indicated it will benefit them and their families. Meanwhile, 41% believe that the Build Back Better program will improve the economy as a whole.

The majority of respondents said federal financing for cutting prescription drug prices is a good idea, and 84 percent said it should be used toward expanding Medicare coverage. Meanwhile, 73 percent of respondents said government funds should be used to implement paid family leave programs, and 67 percent said it should be used to pay universal pre-kindergarten.

The CBS News/YouGov poll has a plus-or-minus 2.6-point margin of error.

Biden has been attempting to approve the budget bill as well as the $1.5 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill despite ongoing negotiations over the Build Back Better Act’s price tag. Democrats have set a deadline of October 31 to pass both bills.

"Competitiveness vs. complacency is the theme of these bills. Opportunity versus deterioration. They are about whether we will lead the world or allow the world to pass us by "After the latest September job data revealed a slowdown, Biden said on Friday.