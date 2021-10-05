Moscow closes its largest vaccination center as Russia reports record COVID deaths.

On Tuesday, Russia announced a new high for coronavirus deaths for the third time this month, while officials in Moscow shut down the city’s largest vaccine site, despite the fact that poor vaccination rates are contributing to the worsening pandemic.

Officials in Moscow said on Monday that the capital’s largest vaccination point, located in Gostiny Dvor, a large exhibition area, will be closed to make way for “culture activities.”

On Tuesday, Russia’s state coronavirus task force reported 895 new fatalities, the greatest daily death toll in the epidemic, as well as 25,110 new confirmed cases. Daily new infections in Moscow have nearly doubled in the last week, from around 1,100 in early September to around 4,000 this week.

Despite the closure of the immunization center, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin pledged that free fast COVID-19 tests would be available in malls and government service locations.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

This month, new fatality records were set every other day: the previous record of 890 deaths was set on Sunday, and the prior mark of 887 deaths was set on Friday.

The Kremlin has expressed alarm about the situation, but it is not considering a nationwide lockdown or any other steps.

A number of Russian areas have restricted entrance to public facilities such as theaters, cinemas, restaurants, and bars to people who have been vaccinated, recently recovered from COVID-19, or tested negative in the previous 72 hours. However, some believe that these efforts are insufficient to stem the tide.

In certain parts of the country, such as Moscow and St. Petersburg, life goes on as usual, with companies functioning as usual and mask mandates being enforced only sporadically.

Meanwhile, Russia’s large, but severely underfunded, health-care system is showing signs of being overwhelmed by the outbreak.

Long lines of ambulances have formed in front of hospitals in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, and a desperate ambulance crew in Vladimir, 180 kilometers (about 110 miles) east of Moscow, has driven a COVID-19 patient to a local government building after failing to find her a hospital bed.

Low vaccine uptake has been blamed by officials. On the record, I’m making a comment. This is a condensed version of the information.