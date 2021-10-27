Mort Sahl, the legendary stand-up comedian, has died. Harry Shearer and Albert Brooks have paid tribute to him.

Mort Sahl, the iconic comedian, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, and comedians and admirers paid tribute to him.

Sahl, a major character in American satire and stand-up comedy, died at his home in Mill Valley, California, just outside of San Francisco. According to The Associated Press, Sahl died “peacefully” due to “old age” according to his friend Lucy Mercer. Despite his advanced age, he continued to perform live humor until the COVID-19 epidemic broke out last year.

Sahl was born in Montreal, Canada, on May 11, 1927, to a Canadian mother and an American father. He came to the United States with his family when he was young, where he lived the majority of his life and built a reputation for himself in comedy throughout the 1950s. Sahl influenced a generation of popular comedians, including Lenny Bruce and George Carlin, who were each very influential in their own way.

Albert Brooks, a comedian and filmmaker, tweeted, “R.I.P. Mort Sahl.” “Most young people have never heard of him, although he was one of the few comedians who brought vaudeville-style comedy into the present era. One of the first to simply address the audience. Mort, we’ll miss you.

October 26, 2021 — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks)

"When Mort Sahl was there, one of the many times I bombed onstage," tweeted comic Laraine Newman, one of the original Saturday Night Live cast members. "Afterwards, he told me that they (the audience) simply didn't want to listen." I'll never forget it, and I'll always be grateful, whether he meant it or was just attempting to soften the impact. Mr. Sahl, rest in peace."