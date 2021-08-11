Morrisons makes a significant move that will benefit all employees.

Morrisons has made a major announcement that will effect all employees this holiday season.

As a thank you for their hard work during the pandemic, bosses of the grocery chain have promised employees that they can take Boxing Day off this year.

Morrisons announced the news to its 111,000 employees earlier this week.

It will be the first time in living memory that the supermarket closes its doors on December 26.

After one of the toughest years in business, with stores stripped bare and workers trying to keep the country supplied throughout the pandemic, major rivals agreed to offer employees the day off last year to spend time with their family and loved ones.

Despite having operated in past years, Asda, Marks & Spencer, Pets At Home, Aldi, Lidl, and The Entertainer have all announced that they will be closed on December 26.

Morrisons, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s were all open on Boxing Day, with some offering bonuses to employees.

“The previous year and a half has been unlike any other,” Joanne McGuiness, national officer of the shop workers’ union Usdaw, said.

“As a result of the pandemic, shop workers stepped up and kept vital services functioning. We applaud Morrisons for doing the right thing by their employees by closing their stores on Boxing Day.

“Key workers have accomplished so much this year, and we’re encouraging shops to offer their employees the longest possible holiday break to give them a well-deserved rest. We don’t believe this is unreasonable.”