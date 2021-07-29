Morrisons’ key message to all motorists that visit its stores

Morrisons, the supermarket behemoth, has issued an alert to customers who use its parking lots.

In order to be more ecologically friendly, the company is implementing improvements to its stores across the UK.

According to BirminghamLive, the chain is extending the UK’s largest supermarket network of ‘next generation’ quick electric charging connections for electric vehicles, allowing consumers to charge most cars from empty to full in under 45 minutes.

The announcement follows CMA Chief Andrea Costelli’s remarks, who stated, “We urgently need to speed the roll-out of electric car charging sites to attain net zero.”

Rapid chargers of the “next generation” can charge an electric car up to six times faster than ordinary charging connections found in other supermarkets.

Customers will be able to charge their cars even during a fast trip to the Morrisons Cafe or a quick shopping expedition. A regular 30-40 minute charge will provide drivers with a range of up to 100 miles.

Morrisons will install 100 more rapid chargers to its network over the next 12 months.

Morrisons has also saved 2,000 tonnes of CO2 by placing its 200th GeniePoint rapid charge point along the road.

“We know consumers don’t want to wait hours for their cars to charge, which is why we’ve decided to install the next generation of rapid chargers,” said Andrew Ball, Morrisons’ Fuel & Services manager.

“It’s critical that we continue to provide our customers with the option of charging their electric vehicles while they shop or eat with us.

“This summer, customers can relax knowing they’ll never be far from one of our charging stations, whether they’re hitting the beach or exploring the lovely countryside.

“All of the electricity utilized for charging will come from zero-carbon energy sources such as wind and solar,” says the company.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, there are over 450,000 electric vehicles on UK roads, with around half of them being battery-powered*. Drivers want chargers located in handy locations where their vehicles can be charged, and the demand for dependable, fast electric vehicle charging facilities is growing. “The summary has come to an end.”