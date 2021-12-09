Morrisons is bringing back its massive 15-piece all-day breakfast for under £10.

Morrisons has confirmed that its massive 15-piece breakfast is returning, and it’ll set you back less than £10.

This week, a number of customer favorites, including the Ultimate Breakfast, are returning to the Morrisons Café menu.

Three huge sausages, two bacon rashers, a fried egg, two flat mushrooms, a griddled tomato half, two black pudding slices, two hash browns, Heinz beans, and a half-sliced fried bread are included in the 15-piece fry up, which is offered all day.

The huge breakfast is only £6.95.

Mini fish and chips, bangers and mash, and sausage, egg, chips, and Heinz beans are among the other winter warmers available at the grocery giant’s café. The smaller café classics are all £4.50 and available throughout the day.

The prawn mayonnaise sandwich from Morrisons is also back by popular demand. Customers may now add a portion of chips to their sandwich purchases, as well as salads, pies, and pizzas, for an additional £1.

There are also deals on its takeaway Afternoon Tea, which has been cut from £12 to £10 and also includes a Christmas option. It contains a variety of sandwiches, cakes, and mince pies, as well as authentic Yorkshire Tea with British clotted cream.

In addition, when an adult meal costs more than £4.50, children can eat for free all day, every day.

Morrisons’ Christmas menu, which includes a wide choice of breakfast and lunch options, is presently available, including a £5 Christmas turkey meal with all the trimmings. Roast potatoes, creamy mash, carrots, Brussels sprouts, stuffing, Yorkshire pudding, pigs in blankets, cranberry sauce, and gravy accompany the hand-carved Morrisons Deli turkey.

“This week, we’re bringing back by popular demand some of the items from our menu that customers have told us they’ve missed, particularly our 15-piece Ultimate Breakfast as well as a selection of smaller meals,” Ali Lyons, Morrisons head of café, said.

“We’ve also made it simple to add extras to your orders, such as a side of chips with a major meal or a cake or muffin with a hot beverage.”

The grocery company is assisting customers in the run-up to Christmas. “The summary has come to an end.”