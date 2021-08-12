Morrisons has been praised for its intention to close all of its stores on Boxing Day 2021 in order to thank all of its employees.

Morrisons has announced that all of its UK stores would be closed on Boxing Day to recognize employees for their efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.

On December 26, none of the grocery giant’s 497 UK locations will open.

According to The Mirror, this means Morrisons stores will close on Christmas Eve and not reopen until December 27.

The break will allow Morrisons employees to “enjoy a two-day weekend break with family, friends, and other loved ones,” according to the company.

Last year, the retailer kept its stores open on Boxing Day, but it was entirely voluntary for employees to work, and those who did received double pay.

“We know everyone at Morrisons has worked tremendously hard over the previous 18 months and continues to do so,” a Morrisons spokeswoman said.

“Together, we’ve met the enormous difficulties of a worldwide pandemic, serving our customers and local communities while caring deeply for one another.

“We’ve been listening carefully to colleagues about how best to say Thank You, and we’re delighted to announce that all of our supermarkets will be closed on Boxing Day this year, allowing as many of our key employees as possible to enjoy a two-day weekend break with family, friends, and other loved ones.”

Retail workers’ union Usdaw applauded the move and urged more businesses to do the same over the holiday season.

Usdaw National Officer Joanne McGuiness remarked, “The last year and a half has been unlike any other.”

“As a result of the pandemic, shop workers stepped up and kept vital services functioning.

“We applaud Morrisons for doing the right thing by its employees by closing their stores on Boxing Day.”