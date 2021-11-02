Morrisons customers can’t agree on the £3 gingerbread pizza with the “stuff of nightmares.”

After seeing a gingerbread dessert pizza on the Morrisons website, customers were split.

The Christmas season is approaching, and many retailers are stocking shelves with festive snacks, sweets, and other items.

Morrisons is no exception, with its gingerbread dessert pizza making a stir on the internet.

New Foods UK, a food account that covers all of the newest food supply and product launches discovered in supermarkets and outlets around the country, presented the sweet pizza on Instagram.

The foodie posted a snapshot of the dessert pizza (£2.89) to its 256k followers, writing: “Chocolate Gingerbread Pizza is now available! Chocolate chips, toffee sauce, gingerbread men, marshmallows, and cookies are all on this dessert pizza! What more could you ask for this holiday season? @morrisons is now selling it “..

The seasonal gift was well-received on the popular social media network, with over 3,600 likes in less than 24 hours – but customers were split.

In the comments section, they expressed their opinions.

“OMG NEED,” Amy exclaimed.

“Get buying me this,” Liv said, tagging a buddy.

“It’s a requirement,” Lucy explained.

“Wow,” Talia exclaimed.

“Omg omg,” Sarah said, adding a series of love heart emojis.

However, several customers were unsure.

“Stuff of nightmares,” Cerys informed a buddy.

“Blasphemy,” Bhavesh joked.

“However,” Michelle added, “why?”