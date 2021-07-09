Morrisons customers are being cautioned about a new phony prize draw coupon fraud.

Morrisons customers have been cautioned of a new email scam in which fraudsters are attempting to steal personal information.

The phony email falsely states that you have been selected to enter a prize draw for Morrisons vouchers worth £100, £500, or $1,000.

Customers are encouraged to complete a survey that will be given to fraudsters who may use the information to access their bank accounts.

According to The Mirror, Morrisons has confirmed that the email is not from the grocer.

The following is the start of the hoax message: “It’s a lucky day for you! Your information was picked at random from our computer system to participate in our weekly satisfaction survey today, Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

“It will just take one minute of your time, and one out of every ten users will win a fantastic prize.”

The email states you only have “04 minutes and 46 seconds” to complete the survey, which is a common tactic employed by scammers to get you to hand over personal information.

“If you do not participate, your entry will be automatically given to the next user,” it continues.

There are also grammatical problems in the message, such as “today’s prizes” instead of “today’s awards.”

According to a spokesman for Morrisons, “This email was created by third-parties impersonating Morrisons for the intention of committing fraud.

“Do not open any attachments, follow any links, or enter any personal information. In order to redeem vouchers, we would never ask for your bank account information.”

How to Recognize a Phishing Email

If you suspect an email is from a scammer, Action Fraud has released the following items to look out for.

Keep in mind that these warning indicators will not appear in every email; some are extremely convincing.

If you have a suspicion that something isn’t right, trust your gut and don’t click on it.

The email address does not match the website address of the reputable organization. The email is sent from a different address or from a free web mail account. Your full name is not used in the email. There is a sense of urgency or threat in the email. The email requests personal data such as a user name, password, or bank account number.

