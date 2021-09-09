Morrisons cautions that the cost of a weekly purchase may rise.

Morrisons has stated that due to the present HGV driver shortages, it expects prices to climb.

Customers may experience industry-wide inflation, according to the grocery chain, which is now being acquired by two US private equity groups.

A shortage of HGV drivers, global commodity price rises, and greater haulage expenses, according to the firm, are all contributing to the surge in inflation.

Morrisons has stated that it will do everything possible to decrease costs and keep all of its shelves stocked.

The news comes after the company reported a 43% drop in pre-tax profits for the first half of the year, ending on August 1.

Last year at this time, £145 million was recorded, compared to £82 million this year.

The business blamed £41 million in pandemic-related expenditures, as well as £80 million in lost profit across its cafes, petrol forecourts, and food-to-go, for the drop in underlying pre-tax profits to £105 million.

“We expect some industry-wide retail pricing inflation in the second half, driven by continued recent commodity price hikes and freight inflation, as well as the ongoing HGV driver shortage,” Morrisons stated.

“We will work to reduce these and other potential cost increases, such as any costs necessary to maintain good on-shelf availability,” says the company.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and Fortress have both made proposals for the company, but the group announced in a statement that it is recommending CD&R’s offer of 285p per share, valued at £7 billion.

The acquisition will be voted on by shareholders in the week of October 18 or shortly thereafter.