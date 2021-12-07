Morrisons’ £5 “festive essential” has a waiting list of customers who don’t want to share.

Morrisons customers are lining up to buy a “insane” new item dubbed a “festive essential.”

After seeing the product online, cheese aficionados were ecstatic, but some weren’t convinced by the serving suggestion.

The Morrisons Camembert & Caramelised Onion Sharing Bread is a soft garlic and herb-enriched bread with extra virgin olive oil on top and a whole Camembert cheese on the side. The item may be prepared in 15 minutes and feeds 6 people, according to the label.

Customers at John Lewis were ‘astonished’ by the ‘alternative Christmas tree.’

However, many people were hesitant to share after seeing a review of the item on Instagram account Kevssnacksreviews.

“I want this for myself,” Becklaar 94 stated.

“Oh my,” said another snack reviewer. But there’s one thing I don’t agree with here: the word’sharing.'”

“I’m not convinced by the serves 6,” yasmintrelawny stated.

Instagram

The post received over 3.2k likes and 571 comments, with many people excitedly tagging friends and wanting to purchase it for Christmas.

“This seems insane,” Francescamasters remarked.

“filthy,” added Lesleyann2405.

“Please, OH MY LIFE, I neeeeeeeed this,” Zoe.kategood pleaded.

“Defo getting this for Christmas Eve!” said Charlfarq, tagging a pal.

It was dubbed a “festive essential” by Food and Finds_.

“Oh my god, this looks like bliss,” Wifey27914 exclaimed.

The thrills didn’t stop there.

“OMG thisssss,” commented Misspatel89.

“So much cheese,” Greedysisterz review snacks added.

“I want to do something like this,” Pinksandii said, tagging a friend.

“Stopping off at Morrison’s tomorrow!” Meganriley stated.

“Another reason to shop here,” Charlotte.green.1 said.

“WOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW