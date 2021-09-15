‘Morons’ are chastised for parking in ‘the most inconvenient of locations.’

Residents in the Southport area have labeled motorists who park their automobiles in cycle lanes as “morons.”

The cycling plan in Southport has sparked a lot of debate in recent months.

Local Lib Dem and Conservative councillors have criticized Sefton Council’s initiative, with some residents claiming that the lanes will not be used much.

On Queens Road, one individual has posted images of automobiles parking in cycle lanes.

“Safe travels?” he said in a post on a neighborhood app. What’s the big deal?

“Are these bike lanes or parking lanes?” says the narrator.

“My nan lives along Queens Road, and I think it is horrifying the number of cars that have completely disobeyed the laws around the cycle lanes,” another guy, who wishes to remain unnamed, told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s not like they aren’t well marked, so I’m not sure why you’d park there… The most inane of locations. Morons.

“These lanes have been there for months,” says the driver.

The project, according to Sefton Council, is intended to encourage people to pedal more.

“These lanes were constructed so our communities can have easier access to green and environmentally friendly transportation,” a council spokesman stated.

“As we work to address the climate crisis, cutting carbon emissions and making roads safer for bicycles are top priorities.

“Wherever possible, we advise vehicles to park considerately and keep in mind that impeding cycle lanes might endanger cyclists and other road users.”