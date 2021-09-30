Morgan Stanley allegedly took millions of dollars from a Venezuelan businessman who was accused of money laundering.

According to The Wall Street Journal, US officials are investigating Morgan Stanley, Interactive Brokers, and other financial advice firms for managing around $100 million belonging to Venezuelan businessman Luis Mariano Rodriguez Cabello.

Rodriguez, the cousin of Rafael Ramrez, the former Venezuelan oil minister and UN ambassador, has been accused of laundering $2 billion in the United States on Ramrez’s behalf, and he is presently being investigated by US and international organizations.

Ramrez has been a key figure in Venezuela’s energy sector since former President Hugo Chávez selected him to manage the energy ministry in 2002. According to the Wall Street Journal, he is accused of stealing money from state accounts through bogus insurance contracts with the country’s national oil firm.

According to the Journal, Rodriguez’s accounts had “red flags for potential money laundering activity.” The so-called “red flags,” according to the WSJ report, included “previous scrutiny from regulatory and enforcement officials and the fact that the source of the funds was Venezuela, which has been classified as a high-risk jurisdiction for money laundering by the US government for more than a decade.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, the FBI, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other government agencies are now looking into why Morgan Stanley and other corporations agreed to take on Rodriguez’s accounts despite probable evidence of money laundering.

Financial institutions are prohibited from allowing their services to be utilized in unlawful activities under federal banking legislation. They must vet their customers and the individual’s relationships, source of finances, and financial transactions in order to stay in compliance.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Morgan Stanley, Interactive Brokers, and the other corporations have not been charged with any wrongdoing. Interactive Brokers informed the newspaper that it is “committed to compliance with all applicable rules and regulations,” but that it couldn’t comment on individual accounts or customers. Morgan Stanley did not respond to requests for comment from the Wall Street Journal or this website.

The Wall Street Journal also said that it contacted the SEC and the FBI, as well as Rodriguez and Ramrez, but received no answer. According to the Journal story, Ramrez has called the in prior speeches addressing his charges of malfeasance.