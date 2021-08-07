More UK lockdowns are unlikely today, according to a key adviser.

Lockdowns are “unlikely” to be needed again to contain the Covid epidemic, according to a top scientific adviser to the government.

The assertion comes as the number of patients infected with the virus in hospitals has reduced, as has the average rate of infection.

In September, when school and university sessions resume and more workers return to work, the number of Covid infections is predicted to climb again.

However, immunologist Professor Neil Ferguson, one of the Government’s most famous scientific advisers on Covid, believes a lockdown will not be required to contain the virus again.

“I don’t think we’ll need a fresh lockdown or even social distancing measures of the type we’ve had so far,” he said in an interview with The New York Times.

However, the Imperial College professor told the newspaper that lockdowns should not be ruled out, citing a “caveat” that the situation could change if the “virus evolves significantly.”

Prof Ferguson, on the other hand, predicted that Covid will “transition very swiftly in a few months to be more something we live with and control with vaccine rather than crisis measures.”

He claimed that the vaccine had “significantly altered the connection between cases and hospitalization.”

Prof Ferguson also said that the Euro 2020 football tournament had created a “artificially exaggerated level of contact,” leading him to anticipate in July that the UK would reach 100,000 Covid instances per day after phase four of unlocking.

After the competition, the number of cases dropped, and Prof Ferguson said the pingdemic had a “reasonable effect” on making the virus spread more slowly.

The first coronavirus vaccinations were given to healthy 16-year-olds in the UK on Friday, with walk-in clinics for older teenagers in Northern Ireland.

Teenagers in England are being encouraged to wait until their GP contacts them to schedule an appointment.

From next week, walk-in services are scheduled to be offered across England.

Those in this age group in Scotland can register their interest on the online portal and will be contacted by their health board with an appointment through text or email, while those in Shetland, Orkney, and the Western Isles will be contacted by their health board.

There are health boards, according to Wales' First Minister, Mark Drakeford.