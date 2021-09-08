More Tui vacations to Spain, Italy, and Malta have been canceled.

Tui has issued a new flight update following the persistent uncertainty around foreign travel.

On August 26, the government published the results of its current evaluation of the traffic light system, with countries like Canada, Finland, and Lithuania being transferred to the green list.

According to a statement on the holiday company’s website, it is “continually revising” its holiday program every three weeks in accordance with government modifications.

Trips to popular places have been canceled all the way up to October 2021, according to the travel operator.

All flights to countries on the red list have been canceled, according to the operator, who stated, “We won’t take any customers to red destinations or those that require quarantine on arrival, unless this can be avoided by a Covid test.”

If your vacation begins before the end of October, Tui has verified that you will be able to make fee-free modifications to your travel plans until 14 days before your departure.

Travelers who book between November 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022 can make free modifications up to 28 days before their travel date. Tui will provide consumers at least seven days’ notice if a vacation is canceled and will offer them a cash refund or the option to rebook.

The following is a complete list of Tui flight cancellations through October 31:

Tui flight cancellations: the latest information Up till the 6th of September:

Italy is a country that has a (Naples)

From September 9 till the end of the month:

Non-TUI flights in Italy

From September 25 till the end of the month:

Aruba, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Florida, Mexico, Tunisia, and Tunisia are among the countries represented.

Non-TUI flights are available from Canada, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Tobago, UAE (Abu Dhabi), and the United States.

Up till the 31st of October:

Slovenia, Austria, and Italy (TUI Lakes and Mountains including non-TUI flights)

Bulgaria is a country in Europe (Varna and Bourgas)

Italy is a country that has a (Calabria, Sardinia and Sicily)

Spain’s mainland (Almeria and Girona)

Malta and Montenegro (excluding non-TUI flights)

Thailand

Non-TUI flights to Turkey