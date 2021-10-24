More Trump supporters than Biden supporters say they’ve met a werewolf, according to a poll.

According to a poll, more persons who voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election claimed to have encountered werewolves than those who voted for Joe Biden.

Seven percent of Trump backers replied yes to the question, “Have you ever had a firsthand experience with any of the following [werewolves]?” in a Halloween-themed YouGov poll.

In comparison, only one percent of Biden supporters claimed to have encountered ferocious lycans.

In an unexpected twist, the survey indicated that 6% of Biden supporters and 5% of Trump supporters believed in the existence of werewolves.

Trump supporters were also found to be more inclined than Democrats to believe in supernatural beings, according to the poll.

Trump supporters were more inclined than Biden supporters to believe in ghosts, with 43 percent believing in them against 36 percent for Biden supporters.

They were 51% to 31% more likely than Biden supporters to believe in the existence of devils.

Surprisingly, the two sides were tied at 20% each in believing they had experienced a ghost at some point, with the rest stating no or that they weren’t sure.

When asked if they have personally faced a demon, the two sides were also close, with eight percent of Biden supporters saying yes compared to ten percent of Trump supporters saying yes.

In addition, 48 percent of Biden voters with children said they would let their children to go trick-or-treating at other people’s houses.

In contrast, 51% of Trump supporters indicated they would let their children to go trick-or-treating at other people’s houses.

Between October 8 and 12, 1,000 adult residents in the United States took part in the YouGov Daily Survey: Halloween 2021.

Every year for Halloween, youngsters dress up as spooky figures and go door-to-door in neighborhoods, begging for sweets.

However, considering the current COVID outbreak, parents may be asking how they and their children may stay safe when trick-or-treating this year.

“I think that, particularly if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN earlier this month. For the most part, you’re outside… and enjoying it.

"Children adore this time of year. For youngsters, this is a critical time of year." Halloween celebrations usually begin when the sun sets and last until the next morning, depending on where you live.