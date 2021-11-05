More than two-thirds of South Koreans now support the US alliance, compared to less than half under Trump.

According to a new South Korean poll, more than two-thirds of South Koreans support maintaining the US alliance, a significant gain from when former President Donald Trump was in power.

The Korea Institute for Defense Analysis in Seoul conducted a poll of 1,000 South Koreans on Tuesday about the US alliance. Sixty-seven percent of South Koreans see the partnership to be a positive measure under President Joe Biden, up from 47 percent last year and the two years prior to 2020 under Trump.

In addition, more South Koreans believe that the US will defend them now than in prior years, according to the poll. When asked if the United States would be “totally committed to the protection of South Korea if North Korea launches a military provocation,” 77 percent agreed, compared to 62 percent last year.

Furthermore, nearly 94 percent felt that it is “contributing to South Korea’s peace and stability.”

The study’s institute fellow, Hong Sukji, indicated in her analysis that the poll’s upward tendency had a lot to do with the recent change in administration as well.

“The public’s perception of stability during the last few years suggests that they were concerned about the discord between [South Korean President Moon Jae-in] and the Trump administration over North Korean policies,” Sukji added. “On the other hand, the sharp increase in the alliance’s sense of stability suggests that anxiety about the [South Korean]-US alliance is being alleviated as a result of consistent signaling by the Moon and Biden administrations reaffirming their firm relations since the Biden administration’s inauguration in January 2021.” A number of foreign policy analysts, including Sukji, have expressed concern about the relationship between the United States and South Korea under Trump’s administration. Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury” before meeting with top leaders in the latter half of his presidency, and he also questioned the long-standing US-South Korean trading partnership. He also requested that Seoul foot the tab for the majority of the cost of housing the approximately 28,500 American troops stationed on the peninsula.

. This is a condensed version of the information.