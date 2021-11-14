More than half of voters say they’ll vote for Republicans in the midterm elections, according to a poll.

According to a new poll released Sunday, 51 percent of people said they would vote for Republican congressional candidates if the midterm elections were held today.

According to the most recent ABC News/Washington Post poll, 41 percent of voters said they would vote for the Democratic candidate in their district in a fight for the United States House of Representatives.

Out of the “110 ABC/Post polls that ask this subject since November 1981,” the survey showed the GOP has the greatest midterm advantage.

Indeed, this is only the second time the Republican Party has had a statistically meaningful lead.