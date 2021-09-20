More than half of Americans oppose Texas’s new abortion law, according to a poll.

According to a new poll, more than half of Americans disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Texas abortion bill to take effect.

According to Monmouth University’s study, 54 percent of Americans oppose the bill’s implementation, while 39 percent support the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Across all political parties, the poll indicated that 73 percent of Democrats disagree with the decision, while 62 percent of Republicans approve.

The Heartbeat Act, which forbids abortions in the state after the sixth week of pregnancy, went into force earlier this month. The bill also makes it unlawful for people to assist others in getting abortions, and it empowers private citizens to sue anyone who assists in the procedure.

According to the study, 70 percent of Americans oppose the bill’s clause allowing private persons to sue anyone who “aid or abet” abortions.

From September 9 to 13, Monmouth University polled 802 Americans, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

“The public in the United States is overwhelmingly pro-choice, while many would accept modest restrictions on abortion access. For most people, this Texas law goes gone too far. Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, remarked, “The ‘bounty’ aspect in particular appears to be unacceptable.”

“Our creator created us with the right to life, and yet millions of children lose their right to live every year because of abortion,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated after signing the bill in May.

The bill was met with outrage and condemnation by Americans in favor of pro-abortion rights shortly after it went into force in September.

Dr. Alan Braid, a San Antonio physician who offers abortion treatment, said in a Washington Post op-ed on September 18 that he conducted an abortion on September 6 for a lady who was past the state’s limit under the new statute.

“I fully understood that there could be legal ramifications,” he wrote in the op-ed, “but I wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t get away with its attempt to keep this plainly illegal law from being tested.”

