More than half of A&Es and urgent care services need to be improved or are insufficient, according to the research.

Inspectors expressed “severe concerns” about some areas of emergency care in England, according to the Care Quality Commission’s State of Care assessment for 2020/2021, including ambulance handover delays at hospitals that put “patient safety at risk.”

Overall, the survey concluded that 22% of NHS acute treatments are in need of improvement, while 2% are poor, 67 percent are good, and 8% are outstanding.

47 percent of 204 unique urgent and emergency services needed to be improved, 6% were insufficient, 42% were good, and 5% were outstanding.

According to the data, these services have gotten slightly worse since last year’s study, when 44 percent needed improvement, 7 percent were poor, 44 percent were good, and 4 percent were outstanding.

Ted Baker, the CQC’s chief inspector of hospitals, said in a briefing that hospitals and ambulances were experiencing a “significant increase in strain,” due in part to social care concerns.

He stated that staff were having a “difficult winter” and that they needed help, citing delays in patients receiving emergency care and people having to wait in ambulances before being handed over to A&E professionals.

Mr Baker also stated that even when patients arrive at A&E, they may have to wait a long time to be seen.

“We call those waits unacceptable,” he said.

“As the system’s stresses increase, more problems like that will emerge.”

Mr Baker said that as winter approaches, “things may well grow more challenging” for the NHS and social care, while not all of the challenges were related to Covid.

He stated that over the summer, problems in emergency treatment had grown worse, and that the CQC had been engaging with organizations to focus on patient safety.

“I think the levels of pressure at the present are really severe,” Mr Baker said when asked about demand across the NHS and care system. “I think we are very concerned coming into winter that they may get worse, which will cause further issues for the system in responding to that.”

Staff were weary, with high levels of burnout, according to Mr Baker, and the CQC was concerned that treatment for individual patients could deteriorate due to pressures and a lack of staff.

