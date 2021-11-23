More than a year later, Louisiana is still waiting for $595 million in federal hurricane relief funds.

According to The Associated Press, the funding was included in a recent bill passed by Congress in an effort to avoid a government shutdown in September.

While waiting for the aid, the state has forced to improvise in order to begin mending the damage caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, and Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, a Republican, have announced plans to spend $11.3 million on housing repair and reconstruction programs in the city.

According to the Associated Press, the money comes from a variety of federal housing and disaster relief programs.

The funds will be used to help low- and middle-income homeowners improve their homes. Each home that meets the criteria could get up to $50,000. If they rent to low- to middle-income tenants, landlords may be eligible for a portion of the money set aside for housing reconstruction.

The city will conduct the programs, but no information on how to apply has been provided. Hunter stated that there are still a few details to iron out.

Hunter stated, “The housing situation in Lake Charles is very bad.” “This is going to be beneficial.” On August 27, 2020, Storm Laura, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall in the Lake Charles area. Not even two months later, Hurricane Delta made landfall as a Category 2 storm. Then, in May, the region was ravaged by floods.

Thousands of people remain displaced, companies have yet to reopen, and thousands of homes require roof repairs.

“This is just the start. This is a first step, albeit a little one “According to Edwards. “This should be regarded as a signal of hope and not as, you know,’mission completed,’ because that is clearly not the case,” he added later. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Both Edwards and Hunter admitted that the funds are insufficient to solve insurance coverage gaps and the eyesore of abandoned houses left by Laura in Lake Charles alone, let alone the whole region’s needs.

According to Edwards, $1 billion is required for house repair in southwest Louisiana as a result of Hurricanes Laura and Delta. The $595 million disaster block grant in its entirety. This is a condensed version of the information.