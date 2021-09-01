More than a tenth of care home workers in Merseyside are still unvaccinated.

More than one in ten care home employees in Merseyside is yet to obtain their first covid-19 vaccination, despite the fact that a deadline for all carers to be vaccinated approaches.

According to NHS data, there were 1,364 eligible workers working in older adult care facilities throughout the five boroughs of Liverpool, Wirral, Knowsley, Sefton, and St Helens who had not had their first vaccination as of August 22.

This represents more than 10% of the total 12,686 qualified employees employed in older adult care homes across the five boroughs.

From November, care home workers in England will be required to get vaccinated.

Under new government requirements, all qualified employees in care homes must be double-jabbed by November 11 in order to protect vulnerable patients.

The fact that approximately 10.75 percent of people working in homes in the region have yet to receive their first vaccination, despite the fact that it has been widely available for several months, is concerning for multiple reasons.

In terms of health-care workers being immunized, some boroughs in the region are performing worse than others.

There are now 431 eligible workers at older adult care homes in Sefton who have not had their first vaccination, accounting for 13% of the cohort.

The statistics are considerably higher in Knowsley, where 120 (13.25 percent) of the 906 eligible employees have yet to get vaccinated.

Roughly 10% of senior care home workers in Liverpool and Wirral are yet to get vaccinated, with St Helens having the lowest rate at around 8%.

There will be concerns that a large number of people in our region who work with those who are most vulnerable to Covid-19 have declined the vaccine, despite the fact that the vaccine has been proved to minimize viral transmission.

However, there are legitimate concerns of a serious personnel problem occurring before the November 11 deadline.

The National Care Association’s chief executive, Nadra Ahmed, said she was “very concerned” about the impact of unvaccinated staff being forced out of care facilities by the November deadline.

She claimed that the sector is already having difficulty filling 115,000 posts.



