More than a million trees will be planted near the M62 as part of the Northern Forest scheme.

More than a million new trees will be planted over a slice of England thanks to around £15 million in financing from the Northern Forest project.

According to the Woodland Trust, the government funding will help build at least 670 hectares (1,660 acres) of woodland under the plan, which aims to connect trees throughout the M62 corridor from Liverpool to Hull.

Three years ago, the Northern Forest was established with the goal of planting at least 50 million trees throughout a 13-million-person area that encompasses Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, and Hull.

Three million trees have already been planted in the area, which is far more sparsely wooded than the England average with only 7.6% woodland cover.

According to the Trust, which is working with community forests in the region to develop new woodlands, the cash will enable another million trees go into the ground in the coming year.

£6 million will go directly to the Northern Forest as part of the Woodland Trust’s Grow Back Greener initiative, while £8.8 million will go to community forests in the area as part of the Trees for Climate initiative.

“As a northerner myself, we are proud of some of the magnificent countryside we have up here, but it’s always shocking to me how low tree cover is in the region,” TV personality George Clarke remarked of the Northern Forest. More trees are sorely needed up here for both people and wildlife.

“It’s encouraging to see money going into something so beneficial, and it’s motivating that people will be able to enjoy a little of green space from Liverpool to Hull.”

“This fresh money is tremendously significant for this project and enables us to go on with this new phase,” said Simon Mageean, the Woodland Trust’s Northern Forest programme director. It will enable us to plant over one million new trees this winter and better connect them to the wider landscape, as well as create new forests in urban and rural places throughout the Northern Forest.

“Not only do these new trees have the potential to alter people’s lives, but they also bring in a lot of green space.”

