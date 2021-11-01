More than a million claimants will be affected by the changes to Universal Credit.

Due to a change in rules under the Train and Progress (TaP) initiative, more than one million Universal Credit claimants will be able to attend full-time training courses for up to 12 weeks.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) launched the project in April 2021, although it has since been extended to 12 weeks rather than the original eight.

Universal Credit claimants in the intensive work search group are eligible for the course extension.

Those who take advantage of the program will continue to get their full benefits while enrolled in the course.

The announcement comes after the Plan for Jobs was recently expanded by £500 million.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outlined an ambitious funding package for adult education in England in last week’s Autumn Budget, with the government planning to invest £3.8 billion in skills by 2025.

The government wants to ensure that all people from all walks of life have equal opportunities, so that no matter where they reside in the UK, they may achieve their full potential.

Mims Davies, the Minister for Employment, stated: “Everyone benefits from a more skilled and well-paid labor market, and this shift can help us get there. It means that job seekers across the UK can improve their skills and advance, allowing them to take advantage of new opportunities as we recover from the pandemic.” Customers in England will be able to participate in the free Department for Education Skills Bootcamps for up to 16 weeks, as well as the scheduled HGV Bootcamps.

Claimants can speak with their Work Coach to be matched to the appropriate course or to learn more.