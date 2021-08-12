More than 850,000 female drivers admit to driving while inebriated at least once in the previous year.

According to a research by the Office for National Statistics, over 5% of female drivers admitted to driving while over the legal alcohol limit at least once in the previous year.

With 18.8 million female license holders in the UK, it means 870,000 female drivers have admitted to driving while intoxicated.

A female driver is involved in one out of every five drunk-driving accidents.

Female alcohol drivers caused 1,640 casualties on Britain’s roads in 2018, including 20 deaths, the same number as in 1993.

The equivalent of four large glasses of wine can take up to 14 hours to empty your system, making your work commute or school run a possible hazard.

Over a third of women (36%) believe their ability to drive is only compromised if they are over the legal drink-drive limit, according to a research done by breathalyser company AlcoSense.

However, research has shown that driving at the speed limit increases your chances of being involved in a deadly crash by 13 times.

It is 37 percent more likely when you have 10mg per 100ml of alcohol in your blood (one eighth of the legal limit in England and Wales).

Even a modest amount of alcohol decreases reaction time, impairs judgment, and diminishes focus and coordination, all of which increase the risk of an accident.

“Drivers should either abstain from alcohol completely if they are going to drive or test their alcohol level ‘the morning after the night before’ with a personal breathalyser like the AlcoSense Excel, which features a smaller version of the same sensor used by several UK Police units for maximum accuracy,” said Hunter Abbott, MD of AlcoSense Laboratories.