More than 800,000 military personnel have been ordered to be vaccinated right away because “we need a healthy and ready force.”

Over 800,000 service members have been required to obtain their COVID-19 immunization as soon as possible, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Austin stated in a memo to service leaders obtained by the Associated Press that the COVID vaccine for military members needs to be implemented on “ambitious timescales.”

The message did not provide a date, but it did state that frequent progress reports on inoculations would be required, according to the Associated Press.

In the memo, Austin stated, “To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force.”

“I have judged that mandatory vaccination against coronavirus disease… is vital to preserve the Force and defend the American people,” he stated, “after extensive consultation with medical specialists and military leadership, and with the approval of the president.”

“The secretary has made plain his expectation to the military departments that he wants them to move with some alacrity here and have the force completely vaccinated as soon as possible,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

Kirby went on to remark, “It’s a legal order.” We are confident that our troops will carry out legal orders. That is what you pledge to do when you raise your right hand and take the oath.”

The vaccine’s accelerated timeframe comes after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer’s vaccine on Monday. The military mandate for immunization was set to begin in mid-September, as described by the Biden administration, prior to its approval.

The Pfizer vaccine has now been added to the list of mandatory vaccinations for military duty, which can now contain up to 17 different vaccines depending on deployment.

According to the Associated Press, the Pfizer shot will be available at bases and from worldwide commands because the Pentagon has enough vaccine to meet demand. Service members can get the COVID vaccine they choose on their own, but they must show confirmation of vaccination.

More than 800,000 service members have not yet received the COVID vaccine, which officials have urged for owing to service members’ tight quarters. Such circumstances can lead to virus epidemics and have an impact on the military’s defense capabilities.

“On the active-duty force, 68 percent are fully vaccinated, and we estimate that slightly over 76 percent have received at least one dose,” Kirby added.

COVID-19 has resulted in 34 military deaths, according to data from the Department of Defense.