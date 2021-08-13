More than 80 students could be exposed if a COVID-infected child is sent to school by his or her parents.

On the first day of classes at Marce Herz Middle School in Reno, Nevada, a child afflicted with COVID-19 was delivered to school by their parents, potentially exposing more than 80 students to the virus.

According to the Washoe County Health District, the youngster and its parents had tested positive for COVID-19 just two days prior, as CNN reported. The child went to school for two days before it was revealed that they had tested positive for the virus, according to the Reno-Gazette Journal.

“We are not attempting to invest our limited resources in filing charges against the parent at this time,” the Washoe County Health District said in a statement obtained by CNN. We are looking for community people to help us.”

According to the health district, the parents refused to contact with the agency or school officials. There was no additional information on the student or their parents.

According to the news outlet, the Washoe County School District is allowing the COVID-infected child to quarantine at home and restart virtual courses on Tuesday.

In a letter obtained by CNN on Tuesday, Marce Herz Middle School Principal Brandon Bringhurst notified parents of kids affected by the COVID case that their children can return to in-person classrooms immediately if they are completely vaccinated and have proof of immunization. Affected pupils can also take a COVID-19 test on or after Aug. 14 and return to school on Aug. 17 if the findings are negative or if they have no symptoms, according to the news outlet.

According to the Reno-Gazette Journal, the health agency said in a statement that “we are urging everyone, especially parents with children in Washoe County schools, to please cooperate with disease investigators investigating positive COVID-19 cases.”

The organization went on to say, “It’s critical that we collect information from positive cases in order to reduce transmission in the community.”

Marce Herz Middle School welcomed all pupils on Monday. According to a state regulation, the school instituted a face mask policy for students, employees, parents, and visitors in all interior buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the Reno-Gazette Journal, the school reopened in August 2020 amid the pandemic, cycling pupils in and out of its facility every other day to comply with social distancing requirements. The school has a capacity of 1,400 pupils in grades 6 through 8.

According to, 58.08 percent of residents aged 12 and older in Washoe County, Nevada, are completely vaccinated against COVID-19.