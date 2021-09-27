More than 600,000 kids submitted ideas for Royal Mail stamps honoring epidemic heroes.

A record number of kids have entered a competition to design new Royal Mail stamps honoring the pandemic’s heroes.

Over 600,000 designs were submitted by over 7,500 schools, with 120 regional finals selected.

The previous record for a stamp design competition was 239,374 entries for the Royal Mail’s Christmas Stamp Design Competition in 2013.

Children aged four to fourteen were invited to consider their heroes and create a stamp in their honor.

NHS workers, parents, carers, garbage collectors, cleaning staff, teachers, supermarket workers, public transportation workers, delivery drivers, and postmen and postwomen are among the heroes honored in the designs.

Volunteers who have aided their communities or contributed money for charity, such as Captain Sir Tom Moore, were also represented on the designs.

“It is a wonderful credit to the children of our country that they picked up their paintbrushes, pens, and paints in world record breaking numbers and paid artistic tribute to the heroes of our coronavirus response,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“Their outstanding actions exemplify the nation’s thanks to everyone who went above and beyond throughout the pandemic.

“Congratulations to all who have advanced to the next stage, and thank you to everyone who entered, as well as the Royal Mail teams for handling such a large number of entries.”

“We would like to congratulate all of the 606,049 children who submitted such outstanding designs to the competition,” said Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson.

“The sheer volume of entries has astounded and impressed us, and the fact that we have won a Guinness World Records title in the process demonstrates how much the youngsters of the United Kingdom admire those heroes who have kept the country moving during such a terrible period.”

In November, a panel of judges will choose the winning 24 regional designs from the 120 finalists.

When the stamps are produced in spring 2022, eight of the winning images will be chosen as official Royal Mail stamps and will appear on millions of pieces of mail across the UK.