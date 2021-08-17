More than 600 Afghans flee Kabul in a crowded US plane, with the crew deciding to leave.

On Sunday, as the Taliban grabbed control of the Afghan capital, more than 600 Afghan civilians crammed into a US military plane in a desperate attempt to exit the nation.

Hundreds of Afghans swarmed onboard planes in an attempt to catch a flight out of the country, resulting in chaotic and violent scenes at Kabul airport.

The Department of Defense (DOD) verified to This website that a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft transported 640 Afghans within the plane’s hold. Defense One was the first to publish an image of the crammed plane, which has subsequently been released by the Department of Defense.

The C-17, a military plane typically used to transport enormous amounts of cargo, was not designed to carry such a large number of passengers and had only carried a few in its 30-year career.

One defense official, commenting on the condition of anonymity, told Defense One that frantic Afghans who had been authorized to evacuate rushed onto the plane’s half-open ramp.

People tumbling over one other in an attempt to climb the plane’s air bridge were captured on video and shared on social media.

Hundreds of Afghans were seen sprinting alongside the plane’s body as it taxied down the airport and prepared to take off. A few individuals looked to be crouching under the wing while clinging to the aircraft’s side.

“The crew made the decision to go,” a defense official told the publication, rather than attempting to force the fleeing Afghans off the plane.

When the plane reached at its destination, about 640 Afghan citizens disembarked, according to the official. The plane landed safely at a Qatari airbase.

Crew members first thought the plane was carrying 800 people, and audio from inside the plane was posted online late Sunday.

Okay, how many passengers do you believe are on your plane… Is it true that you have 800 passengers on your plane?… Holy cow, holy f-, holy f-, holy f-, holy f-, ok. https://t.co/nAwjaEWgr9

August 15, 2021 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical)

A man’s voice can be heard chatting to a crew member on board in the recording, which was most likely made using satellite radio.

He asked, "OK, how many people do you estimate are on your jet?" Following a response from within RCH 871,