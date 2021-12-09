More than 40 people in the United States have been infected with Omicron, the majority of whom have been vaccinated.

Early data suggests that the majority of cases in the United States are predominantly among people who have been vaccinated, over two weeks after the World Health Organization designated the Omicron variation of COVID as a “variant of concern.” The majority of the virus strain’s recorded cases, however, are proving to be “mild.” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Associated Press that more than 40 persons in the United States have been infected with the Omicron variety so far, with more than three-quarters of them having been vaccinated.

According to Walensky, around a third of those infected with the Omicron variety had received their booster shots.

According to the Associated Press, the CDC noted that some of the infected individuals had got their booster doses inside the two-week period during which the injection is working to achieve full immunity.

However, nearly all of those infected by the Omicron, according to Walensky, were just mildly unwell.

According to Walensky, data on the Omicron variant is scarce, and the CDC is seeking to gain a better grasp of what the mutation might signify for the United States.

“What we typically know is that the more mutations a variety has, the higher level of protection you need,” she told the Associated Press.

We want to make sure that everyone’s immunity is boosted. And it was for this reason that we decided to broaden our instructions.” The CDC recently updated its booster shot recommendations for all people, suggesting booster doses from Pfizer or Moderna six months after the second vaccine injection and a booster shot two months after the single-dose vaccine.

According to Walensky, one person has been hospitalized and no deaths have been documented in Omicron cases.

Cough, congestion, and exhaustion were among the most common symptoms reported for Omicron, but she informed the news site that symptoms can become more severe as days and weeks pass.

According to the WHO, the Omicron variation was first discovered in South Africa and has subsequently been found in 57 nations.

According to the WHO, the Omicron variation was first discovered in South Africa and has subsequently been found in 57 nations.

During a press conference on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that cases of the variant are expected to rise, adding that "certain features of Omicron, such as its global spread and large number of mutations, suggest it could have a major impact on the course of the pandemic." It's still impossible to say how much of an influence that will have." "We are now starting to see a consistent picture of rapid,"