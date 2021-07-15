More than 40 apartments will be developed on the site of a former school.

One Merseyside village’s big plans include the restoration of a Grade II listed old school building.

Until it closed in 2019, Redcourt, at 7 Devonshire Place in Oxton, Wirral, was part of Redcourt St Anselm’s, a Catholic prep school.

The historic building was created by Edmund Kirby for George Rae and his family in the 1870s.

It’s a large red brick structure with four stories and a two-story link expansion erected to the west in the late 1990s.

However, a plan has been accepted to convert the historic structure into 13 two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments.

At a meeting tonight, Wirral Council’s Planning Committee approved the request, with all members voting in favor save one who voted against it and another who abstained.

The application also contains plans for a new three- to four-story building adjacent to Redcourt that will house 22 more two-bedroom apartments and eight more one-bedroom flats.

The idea alarmed many locals in the area.

Wirral Council has received a petition with 40 signatures opposing the proposal.

Local resident Daniel Travers expressed his concerns about the idea for 30 flats close to Redcourt during tonight’s committee meeting.

“We encourage reasonable development of listed buildings,” Mr Travers said. We don’t want to see structures fall into disrepair, and we recognize that the playground site must be utilized and developed in a realistic manner.”

He, on the other hand, thought this approach was inappropriate. Mr Travers went on to say that the plan should be rejected because of concerns about the planned new block’s architecture, scale, and look.

According to one Oxton resident, the project has sparked widespread discontent in the community, with some residents opting to relocate.

Cllr Allan Brame, who represents Oxton on Wirral Council, said three-story flat blocks would be prohibited in the Noctorum Ridge area, according to council policy.

“If this application is accepted, the committee would be defying its own guidelines,” the Lib Dem councillor stated, referring to the three-to-four-story proposal.

Cllr Brame, who spoke as a ward councillor and not a member of the Planning Committee, came to the same conclusion. The summary comes to a close.