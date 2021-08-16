More than 30 new homes have been approved for a Liverpool neighborhood.

Liverpool City Council has approved plans for 31 additional dwellings in Netherley.

Prospect Homes’ plans would see a variety of different sized homes erected on land between Vancouver Road, Damson Road, Laurus Close, and Winnipeg Drive, which is held by Riverside.

The proposals were granted by Liverpool Council’s planning department earlier this month, bringing the total number of new dwellings in the region to more than 80 in the coming years.

Separate plans for 51 dwellings on an adjacent plot of undeveloped property were approved earlier this year.

Prospect Homes said in a proposal to the council that the new development will repurpose the property and include a number of improvements to nearby pathways and green spaces.

“The location has been planned to suit the surrounding region, maintaining connectivity through and enriching an underused space,” according to the report.

“A well-thought-out design and material selection will ensure the development’s lifespan, contribute to the townscape by assisting in the creation of a sense of place, and decrease antisocial behavior.

“The proposals will offer new affordable rental and shared ownership houses to an area where there is a clear demand. We believe these suggestions offer a significant improvement in this location because the brownfield land currently has little amenity and visual value.”

Prospect said it had done a lot of work with the community to gather their feedback on the plans, including hosting an event at Netherley Youth and Community Centre in early 2020.

The plans have been somewhat modified since they were first presented, and the finalized versions include 12 two-bedroom houses, 15 three-bedroom houses, two four-bedroom two-story houses, and two two-bedroom bungalows.

A number of local individuals objected to the plans in council submissions, with one presenting a petition citing the loss of open space as a reason.

Despite the complaints, the plans were approved by council planning officers last week.