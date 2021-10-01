More than £30 million will be reduced from Liverpool’s budget, making it a “very, very challenging budget.”

In addition to the £15 million cut this year, the council expects to have to reduce £33 million from its budget for the following financial year.

The council’s budget has been cut by £445 million since 2010.

The budget for the coming fiscal year is already being prepared, and councillors are likely to vote on it next April.

Deputy Mayor Jane Corbett told the council’s finance and resources select committee last night that the council was closely monitoring how money was spent across departments to ensure it was getting the most out of funds.

“We need to focus the money we have very, very carefully, particularly the discretionary money and discretionary grants,” she stated.

Residents were asked for their advice on the budget at an early consultation earlier this year, while the budget was still being developed.

According to Councillor Corbett, more than 500 responses have been received so far, but she wants to get more before the consultation is suspended in a week.

Last year, budget cuts were made in a number of areas, including a disputed redesign of the city’s One Stop Shop service, the sale of the council’s ground rents, and a review of supported adult housing.

A council tax increase was also imposed on residents, which is set to happen again this year.