More than 30 flats were sold in a historic Wirral building that had been vacant for over two decades.

With 35 apartments sold at the beachfront building, a Wirral icon that was on the verge of being demolished has been saved.

Andrew Gibson House, on Seabank Road in Wallasey, had been vacant for for two decades and was in danger of being demolished.

After a campaign by homeowners, councils, and conservation organisations, including Save Britain’s Heritage, the Edwardian mansion erected in 1906 for the widows of retired seamen has finally been restored.

Prospect Capital oversaw the repair, which was carried out in collaboration with the former owners and sailors’ charity, Nautilus Welfare, as well as Wirral Council.

Andrew Gibson House is currently part of the larger Gibson Park development, which will include a new apartment structure and enable for the construction of more dwellings on neighboring property that was formerly owned by Wirral Council.

“It’s been a difficult effort putting together an overall project that safeguards an important piece of local heritage, provides Nautilus with the accommodation they need for the future, and is commercially feasible and deliverable,” said Craig Blackwell, managing director of Prospect Capital.

“Thankfully, there has been a lot of goodwill on all sides, and it’s excellent that we’re nearing the end of the project’s first and most essential phase.

“Andrew Gibson House is a magnificent and appealing structure, and I am not surprised that we have already sold every flat and could have sold them twice over.”

Mr Blackwell praised Wirral Council for its part in preserving the future of Andrew Gibson House.

“Without the enthusiasm and impetus of Janette [Williamson, Wirral Council leader] and her colleagues, this building would have been demolished by now,” he continued.

“We were only able to make this project work because of their practical assistance during the planning phase and provision of scope for the enabling new development.”

“It’s excellent to see work proceeding so fast with the project, and we look forward to seeing the restoration completed by the end of the year,” said Cllr Williamson, the local authority’s Labour leader.

“It exemplifies what can be accomplished when parties are prepared to collaborate and come up with creative solutions.”

