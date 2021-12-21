More than 30 affordable dwellings are planned for a Merseyside town.

More than 30 dwellings could be created in Tranmere as part of proposals to demolish an old social club.

On the site of the former Gladstone Social Club in Church Road, Wirral Council has officially accepted outline designs for up to 31 houses.

Clay Rose Homes’ proposal could result in a mix of flats and townhouses being developed in Wirral.

The Tranmere development is divided into three blocks, each of which will meet the affordable housing criteria.

Block A will consist of 13 one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments.

Block B will have four one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments, while Block C will have four two-bedroom townhouses.

In addition to the outline permit that has already been given, the plan must obtain complete planning permission from the council before any work can commence.

According to the design and access statement, each flat will include an open plan lounge, kitchen, and dining room.

The developer feels that this will provide a vital social place for the scheme’s target demographic of young people.

There will be 15 standard automobile parking places, four disabled parking spaces, and eight parking spaces with electric vehicle chargers on the site.

There will also be bike stands, with more than enough for one bike each family.

The site’s proximity to public transportation and local services is a significant benefit.

As part of the proposal, trees will be planted to increase biodiversity, combat climate change, and provide a more natural environment for future people.

It’s also in an area designated for development by Wirral Council as part of its ‘brownfield-first’ policy to avoid developing on the greenbelt while meeting its housing ambitions.