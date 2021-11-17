More than $3 billion from the Infrastructure Bill will go toward dam repairs.

According to the Associated Press, roughly $3 billion from the new infrastructure package signed by President Joe Biden on November 15 will be set aside just for dams.

While it is less money than has ever been budgeted for dams, it is still more than has ever been allocated for roads across the country.

According to David Griffin, the funds could help “get a jump start on some of these repairs that are needed to make the dams as secure as possible.” Griffin is the manager of Georgia’s Safe Dams Program and the Association of State Dam Safety Officials’ president-elect.

Nearly 1,700 dams in 44 states and Puerto Rico were in “poor or unsatisfactory condition and classed as high-hazard,” according to the Associated Press in 2019. In the United States, there are over 90,000 dams, many of which are more than half a century old. However, because many of them are privately held, federally mandated maintenance is more difficult. It would cost around $20 billion to modernize all 14,343 privately owned and high-hazard dams.

Despite the fact that the infrastructure bill provides over $2 billion more than any previous dam rehabilitation program, states may not be able to access the funds immediately. The money are expected to be transferred to states before or around October 1, 2022, the start of the fiscal year 2023, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Despite this, FEMA is optimistic that the money would help dams all around the country, with one official claiming that it will “enable for large increases in actual dam rehabilitation and removal programs.”

Former Ohio dam safety official Mark Ogden said, “The initiative isn’t really meant to fix all of them, but this will undoubtedly help to remedy some of the worst of them.” “It will unquestionably increase public safety.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Because some governments refused to give complete data for their dams, the true number of high-hazard dams is likely certainly larger.

Regulators have little power over dam owners who lack the financial means to undertake repairs or who simply ignore them.

Over the last decade, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has funded more than $400 million for dam-related projects, largely to repair damage caused by natural disasters. However, until recently, there was no national program primarily focused on upgrading. This is a condensed version of the information.