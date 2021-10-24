More than £20 billion in investment has been announced ahead of the Budget.

After a series of announcements totaling more than £20 billion over the weekend, Rishi Sunak’s second Budget in a year is unlikely to include many surprises on Wednesday.

The Chancellor will address the House of Commons with an emphasis on improving transportation outside of London, health research and development, and a “skills revolution.”

After the 2020 Budget was postponed until March owing to the coronavirus, he will stand in front of MPs for the second time this year to update them on the health of the nation’s finances.

Mr Sunak is also expected to underline on MPs the need of keeping public finances in good shape, despite the Treasury’s announcement of 11 investment areas over the weekend.

Some of the big-ticket items for investment have already been announced:– £7 billion for “leveling up” transportation outside of London;– £5 billion for health-related research and development, including genome sequencing and addressing health inequalities;– £3 billion to drive a “skills revolution”;– A £1.4 billion fund to funnel money into key innovative sectors and a new talent network to woo for the government.

Mr Sunak, though, warned in an interview with The Times on Saturday that the “strategy has evolved” to focus on rebuilding a stronger economy following the pandemic.

“We’ve had quite an unbelievable year and a half,” he told the newspaper. And that level of expenditure and borrowing – the greatest since World War II – cannot be sustained indefinitely.

“Doing so would be wrong and irresponsible.”

“The policy has evolved,” he remarked, “and you’ll see that next week.” We’re talking about the future and how to make it better.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”