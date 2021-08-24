More than 13,500 firefighters are battling wildfires in California.

Over 13,500 firefighters are battling a dozen huge California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of houses and prompted tens of thousands of people to evacuate for their lives.

Governor Gavin Newsom requested a presidential major disaster declaration for eight counties after a comprehensive review of fire damage, according to Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California Office of Emergency Services, who spoke at a press conference on Monday.

Mr Ghilarducci added that if the declaration is accepted, it will provide a wide variety of support, including housing, food aid, unemployment, and government emergency costs.

He said over 43,000 Californians were under evacuation orders, with more than 500 households taking refuge in shelters.

The explosive Caldor Fire southwest of Lake Tahoe, the iconic alpine lake spanning the California-Nevada state line and ringed by Sierra Nevada peaks and resort cities, was causing new concerns.

According to chief Thom Porter, director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Caldor Fire, which is just 5% contained, has become the nation’s top priority for firefighting resources (Cal Fire).

“It’s knocking on the door of the Lake Tahoe basin,” he said. We’re doing everything we can to keep it out of the basin, but given the way the flames have been burning, it’s a possibility.”

The Caldor Fire has burned over 166 square miles (430 square kilometers) of El Dorado National Forest, with 447 structures destroyed according to ongoing assessments. More than 17,000 structures remained at jeopardy.

Mr Ghilarducci said two police officers from the Sacramento County city of Galt were critically injured in a head-on traffic incident while on their way to the Caldor Fire as part of a law enforcement mutual aid deployment.

To the north, the Dixie Fire, which has burnt over 1,130 square miles (2,926 square kilometers) in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades, has reached 40% containment.

Cal Fire announced that ongoing evaluations revealed that 1,259 structures have been destroyed, including 678 single-family houses. Nearly 13,000 structures were still in jeopardy.

Due to wildfire smoke in Nevada, public schools in the Reno and Sparks areas, as well as parts of Lake Tahoe, were closed on Monday, affecting 67,000 children.

