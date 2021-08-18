More than 1,300 cases of COVID have been reported in Arkansas students just a few weeks into the school year.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 1,347 active cases of COVID-19 were documented among Arkansas public school pupils as of August 16. The case figure comes as school districts across the state begin their new academic year.

The state’s institutions recorded 202 COVID cases, while private schools reported 39 more, according to the health agency.

The state is still embroiled in a lengthy discussion over masks between the health department and political politicians. On August 10, the Arkansas Department of Education publicly recommended that children wear masks in school to prevent the spread of COVID-19, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations (CDC). Wearing masks in settings where social separation cannot be enforced is one of the department’s new suggestions.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has stated he will not revive a statewide mask mandate that expired in May, and has signed a law prohibiting government agencies from requiring masks. He has also rebuffed efforts to postpone the start of the school year as COVID infections among Arkansas students have increased.

After Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against Hutchinson’s mask rule, a number of school districts established their own mask regulations.

The Marion School District, which had 74 active COVID-19 cases, has the most of the 1,347 active cases reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. In the days after the first day of school in late July, over 900 pupils were quarantined in the district, and Marion School District Superintendent Glen Fenter spoke before a legislative committee on August 4 urging the state to amend the mask mandate restriction for schools.

According to local ABC-affiliated station 40/29, Bentonville, Fort Smith, Springdale, Rogers, and Fayetteville each had 25 or more cases and were listed in the top ten of the state’s most populous districts.

The University of Arkansas had 46 instances, according to the station, which was the most of any secondary school in the state.

Vaccination is not yet available for children under the age of 12. Only roughly one in every five children aged 12 to 18 is fully vaccinated, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI).

The ACHI Health Policy Board issued a call on August 10th. This is a condensed version of the information.