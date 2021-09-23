More than 100 students at Penn State have been suspended for missing COVID-19 testing for more than a week.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State University revealed that 117 students had been punished for missing at least three weeks of mandated COVID-19 assessments.

Students have been unable to participate in either in-person or virtual classes as a result of the interim bans, according to a statement on the university’s website. Suspended students living on the university’s main campus in University Park, Centre County, have been temporarily removed from their residence halls and are not permitted to participate in any Penn State-sponsored events, programs, or activities, including football games.

“We have done all reasonably can to ensure that these students are aware of their commitment and do what they must to honor it,” Damon Sims, vice president for student affairs, said in a statement. “The last thing we want to do is put them on hold.”

Penn State University Park declared before the start of the fall semester that students who did not present documentation of full vaccination will be subject to take weekly COVID-19 examinations. Students who miss more than three weeks of testing will be in violation of the university’s health and safety rules.

According to the school, the pupils who were suspended had received repeated warnings. Non-vaccinated pupils were first sent weekly emails with instructions to complete the requisite testing. Following that, those who skipped two weeks of tests had a hold placed on their records, preventing them from enrolling in future courses.

Last week, Penn State personnel called every student who had missed three examinations to help them comply with the COVID testing standards in a last-ditch effort to avoid interim penalties. According to the institution, such efforts saved hundreds of students from being fined.

Students who have been suspended can be reinstated if they have been tested for the virus or have been immunized.

“I’m sorry these students disobeyed our numerous warnings and admonitions, and I hope they will make the required corrections,” Sims said in the statement. “Others should not make the same mistake they did, and everyone who can be vaccinated and transmit their data to us as quickly as possible should do so.”

Penn State’s Human Resources department is also investigating, according to the statement. This is a condensed version of the information.