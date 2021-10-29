More than 100 people have been arrested in a human trafficking sting in Florida.

After a six-day undercover operation to “disrupt human trafficking,” Florida law enforcement officers announced 102 arrests on Thursday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Winter Haven, Florida, said the “operation used internet advertisements to arrange meetings between undercover officers and suspects,” and that 102 people were arrested as a result of it.

The sting was called “Operation No Tricks No Treats” by the staff.

“The major goal of these operations is to uncover human trafficking victims and those who prey on them, as well as deviant child predators who stalk youngsters online,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

“We collaborate with groups to provide assistance to victims of human trafficking. During the course of this research, we discovered three potential victims “Added he.

According to the sheriff’s office, 61 people were detained for allegedly soliciting a prostitute and 39 people were arrested for allegedly offering to perform prostitution.

During the operation, the office also claims to have apprehended two “kid pedophiles.”

“Two males were arrested for allegedly recruiting children on the internet. One of the defendants went to the site to meet the ‘kid,’ while the other was arrested on a Polk County Warrant in Orange County, where he works “According to the sheriff’s office.

On October 20, the procedure began.

According to Tampa TV station WFLA, deputies were able to rescue a 17-year-old girl and two women in their thirties who are suspected of being victims of human trafficking.

The sheriff’s office reported that “every person detained for prostitution was provided quick access to members of anti-trafficking organizations and offered assistance.”

During the raid, detectives also confiscated cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA, and marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement officials in Florida said earlier this month that they had detained 125 people in a separate human trafficking raid.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Investigation Round-Up,” a 20-day undercover operation. A former teacher and a priest were among the suspects.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister stated of the two men, “These individuals who were all held to a standard of trust and respect were all arrested for recruiting another to commit prostitution.”

Also this month, police in Ohio announced the successful conclusion of the state’s largest anti-human-trafficking investigation. This is a condensed version of the information.