More than 100 jobs are at stake as a packing business closes.

After the revelation that it will close next year, jobs at an Ellesmere Port packing plant are in jeopardy.

More than 100 staff at Saica Pack on North Road could be laid off as the company plans to consolidate to its current Wigan location by the end of next year.

The announcement will effect a total of 106 employees, however the company has stated that it is working to relocate as many as feasible to alternate locations, including one in Deeside.

According to Cheshire Live, the employees at Ellesmere Port was told of the decision last week, and a comment period is currently beginning.

Saica Pack, a packaging services company with locations across the UK, Europe, and the United States, says the decision to close its Ellesmere Port facility was made “reluctantly,” but it will benefit the company’s “competitiveness and future growth” in the region.

“Demand for corrugated cardboard packaging is rapidly increasing in the UK due to increased demand for home deliveries and environmentally friendly packaging,” a representative said. Operational efficiency is important to our capacity to compete and remain at the forefront of the industry in this ever-changing market.

“We want to merge our Wigan and Ellesmere Port businesses into a single facility in order to ensure our competitiveness and future expansion in the North West and to provide the best possible service to our clients.”

“While the proposed changes would bring major investment and new jobs to Wigan, they will inevitably result in the closure of our Ellesmere Port facility by the end of 2022, putting people at danger of layoff.”

“While Ellesmere Port has been a significant location for many years, the buildings and site infrastructure are such that it is not cost-effective to develop them to the level required to remain competitive in the long run.”

“Wherever practicable, we will look for chances to redeploy personnel to other locations within the group, such as our Saica Flex site in Deeside, where we recently proposed creating 26 new roles,” says the company.

“Right now, we’re in the process of consulting with the union and employee representatives.”