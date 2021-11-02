More than 100 international leaders signed the Cop26 promise to safeguard the planet’s forests.

The UK Government has announced that more than 100 world leaders will sign a historic pact to protect and restore the planet’s forests.

On Tuesday, leaders from 85 percent of the world’s forests will vow to halting and reversing deforestation and land degradation by 2030 at the Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow.

The plans are underpinned by £8.75 billion in public money and £5.3 billion in private investment, according to Downing Street.

Campaigners and academics have praised the promise, which will be publicly unveiled at a ceremony hosted by Boris Johnson, particularly the recognition of indigenous peoples’ involvement in forest protection.

However, there were concerns that agreements needed to be kept and that standing forests were to be conserved, as well as a focus on forest restoration.

The Prime Minister approved the measure, saying it will help achieve the Cop26 goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by allowing trees to absorb carbon emissions.

He was anticipated to say during the ceremony, “These huge teeming ecosystems – these cathedrals of nature – are the lungs of our world.” “Forests provide for communities, livelihoods, and food security, as well as absorbing the carbon we emit into the atmosphere.” They are necessary for our survival.

“With today’s extraordinary commitments, we will have the opportunity to put an end to humanity’s long history of conquering nature and instead become its custodian.”

The agreement encompasses an area of more than 13 million square miles, spanning the northern woods of Canada and Russia to the tropical rain forests of Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The UK has pledged £1.5 billion over five years to support the forests promise, with £350 million going to tropical forests in Indonesia and £200 million going to the Leaf Coalition.

In addition, the United Kingdom will contribute £200 million to a new £1.1 billion international fund to safeguard the Congo Basin.

Professor Simon Lewis, of University College London’s Department of Global Change Science, believes that combating deforestation is critical to keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“Having a political commitment to halt deforestation from so many countries, as well as significant money to move forward on that road, is wonderful news,” he says. “The summary has come to an end.”