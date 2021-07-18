More than 100 fines have been issued as the parking problem at Formby Beach continues.

After a police patrol was dispatched to deal with issues about beach-goers’ parking, more than 100 tickets were issued.

Formby residents were once again frustrated by parked cars as the beautiful weather drew hundreds to the Sefton shore.

Officers were dispatched when a resident filed a complaint, and they handed out 113 fines.

Merseyside Police posted photos of cars parked on pavements as drivers attempted to park as close to the beach entrances as possible.

The beach in Formby was so popular that the National Trust’s car parks were already full by 10 a.m. on Sunday.

“Both car parks are practically full and will be closing shortly for the rest of the day,” the organization said on social media. This is to allow visitors to safely walk around the property.

“Please use the train or schedule your visit for a less busy day.

“I appreciate it. We can have a safe and fun summer if we work together.”

Parking for those going to the beach during the summer has long been a problem in the town.

The matter has become so contentious that Sefton Council agreed just this week to write to the Government, requesting that the fixed penalty rate for individuals who park illegally near the borough’s beaches be increased.

Merseyside Police’s roads policing section revealed the findings of checks in Formby today on Twitter, writing: “In response to Formby homeowner complaining about dangerous parking near the beach in fine weather, send one of our patrols to area.” After 113 tickets, I’m done.”

Along with the tweet, photos of shady parking were uploaded.

Sefton Council issued 121 penalty fee notices over two days during the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The parking fee is £70, although it can be reduced to £35 if paid within 28 days.

“This amount for parking fines the Government has imposed on local councils is simply not enough to persuade drivers to stop this unwarranted illegal parking in residential areas, which has caused many residents to resent visitors to their area,” Formby independent councillor David Irving argued this week.