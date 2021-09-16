More than 100 employees at a major Indiana hospital system have resigned due to vaccine refusal.

As cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant continue to rise, some personnel at Indiana University (IU) Health have resigned over the COVID vaccine obligation.

According to a representative for the nonprofit health care company, 125 employees left after refusing to receive the COVID vaccine on Thursday. A total of 36,000 people work for the hospital system.

“Most of the employees who elected not to get vaccinated worked part-time, less than part-time, or had not worked in a long time, and their absence will have a minor impact on staffing. “For some months, IU Health has been seeking to fill roles in regions where team members have demonstrated non-compliance,” a spokesman stated.

The spokeswoman stated, “Indiana University Health has prioritized the safety and well-being of patients and team members by mandating staff to be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 1.”

Employees who failed to meet the September 1 deadline were placed on a two-week unpaid suspension, which ended on September 14, with 125 employees departing as a result, according to an IU Health representative.

The representative continued, “A total of 125 employees, the equivalent of 61 full-time employees, elected not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have departed the firm.”

Employees who have been suspended are welcome to return to work if they agree to get partially or fully vaccinated against COVID, according to the news outlet.

According to Fox 59, 97% of the organization’s employees were complying with the immunization mandate as of a few weeks ago.

President Joe Biden issued COVID immunization requirements for all healthcare personnel and businesses with more than 100 employees on September 9 in an effort to stop the virus from spreading.

Biden claimed at the time that he is expanding vaccine mandates to “cover individuals who work in hospitals, home health care centers, or other medical facilities—a total of 17 million health care workers.”

“If you go to a health center for treatment, you should be able to verify that the persons who are treating you are vaccinated. Simple. Straightforward. He went on to say, “Period.”

Workers at nursing homes who treat Medicaid patients were previously announced by the president. This is a condensed version of the information.